Huge crater left on beach after person detonates explosive device on Long Island

While the new omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has not yet been detected in the United States, it will "inevitably" arrive, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is now underway on Long Island after reports of a loud noise.Suffolk County Police say someone detonated an explosive device on Fox Island in the Great South Bay, leaving a huge crater in the beach.The explosion-like noise was reported around 11 a.m. SundayPolice are now looking for people who were driving a boat nearby.No injuries were reported.----------