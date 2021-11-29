Huge crater left on beach after person detonates explosive device on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is now underway on Long Island after reports of a loud noise.

Suffolk County Police say someone detonated an explosive device on Fox Island in the Great South Bay, leaving a huge crater in the beach.

The explosion-like noise was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday

Police are now looking for people who were driving a boat nearby.



No injuries were reported.

