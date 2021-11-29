Huge crater left on beach after person detonates explosive device on Long Island

Suffolk County Police say someone detonated an explosive device on Fox Island in the Great South Bay, leaving a huge crater in the beach.
The explosion-like noise was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday
Police are now looking for people who were driving a boat nearby.
No injuries were reported.
