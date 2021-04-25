Make-A-Wish helps surprise Long Island girl with car parade, Apple products

The pandemic forced 12-year-old Kelly to re-imagine her original wish.
Kelly, who has a congenital heart condition, wanted to go on a Disney cruise last year, but it was canceled.
On Saturday, a car parade of school friends came to her Central Islip home to present her new wish of Apple products, bunk beds, and a special mural for her bedroom.
April 29th is World Wish Day - the anniversary of the wish that sparked the founding of Make-A-Wish.
