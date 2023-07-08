Long Island's first recreational marijuana dispensary opens up in East Farmingdale

Long Island's first recreational marijuana dispensary opened up on Saturday in East Farmingdale.

EAST FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island's first recreational marijuana dispensary opened up on Saturday in East Farmingdale.

A line of customers formed outside 'Strain Stars' to be among the first to make a purchase.

The family-owned business is the 19th cannabis dispensary to open in New York. The state legalized recreational marijuana in 2021, but only four towns on Long Island have chosen to permit retail shops.

The state gave priority for licenses to people with a prior cannabis conviction - or their relatives.

More than 400 items are on sale at 'Strain Stars' for anyone 21 years and older.

