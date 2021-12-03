Nassau Coliseum Toys for Tots drive to kick off this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11276105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two fire departments in New Jersey delighted onlookers with their annual holiday parade on Saturday night and gave spectators a chance to 'Be Kind.'

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- The Toys for Tots Drive at the Nassau Coliseum will kick off this weekend.Last year, more than 100,000 items were donated at the Toys for Tots drive at the Coliseum.Organizers are hoping this year is even bigger, and they receive more toys for older kids.The toy drive will take place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.----------