Nassau Coliseum Toys for Tots drive to kick off this weekend

Last year, more than 100,000 items were donated at the Toys for Tots drive at the Coliseum.
Organizers are hoping this year is even bigger, and they receive more toys for older kids.
The toy drive will take place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
