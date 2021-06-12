Nassau County police will be paid extra for wearing body cameras

The deal was reached Friday with the county's largest police union.
Each officer will make an extra $3,000 a year for wearing the bodycams - at an estimated cost of $8 million a year for county taxpayers.
Police supervisors are also set to receive $3,000-a-year payments when the bodycam program is implemented.
