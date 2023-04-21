Long Island nun celebrates 110th birthday

Sister Francis Piscatella recently celebrated her 110th birthday, making her the oldest religious sister in the entire country.

AMITYVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A Long Island nun credits prayer as the key to her longevity.

Thanks to those prayers, the super-centenarian celebrated her 110th birthday Thursday.

"I'd like to the youngest," said Sister Francis Piscatella, before adding, "But the years are there so I'll have to accept them."

Besides accepting the honor, Sister Piscatella was treated with a special mass in her honor at the St. Albert Chapel at Queen of Rosary Motherhouse in Amityville.

As if turning 110 wasn't already a major milestone, the church revealed that this birthday makes Sister Piscatella now the oldest religious sister in the entire country.

