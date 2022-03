EMBED >More News Videos Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD detective shot a man in the face who was allegedly trying to steal from his home on Long Island.The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on 5th Avenue in West Babylon.The would-be burglar was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Suffolk County Detectives are handling the investigation.----------