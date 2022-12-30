Police ID man killed after stabbing 2 officers during wellness check at Long Island apartment

Two officers were stabbed, and another was injured by a knife-wielding man at an apartment in Medford, Long Island Wednesday night. Sonia Rincon has the breaking details.

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island have now identified the man they killed after he stabbed two officers during a wellness check.

They say he was Enrique Lopez, 56, a resident of the home in Medford.

Police say Lopez was threatening his roommate with a fire extinguisher and that when they tried to intervene, he attacked them with a Rambo-style knife.

It is not clear whether one or both the wounded officers opened fire on Lopez.

Two officers suffered serious stab wounds. One was airlifted to Stony Brook university Hospital. The second officer was taken to the same hospital by an ambulance.

A third officer was also transported for for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The Suffolk County PBA released a statement following the incident:

"We are thankful that the two Suffolk County Police Officers injured in today's incident are in critical but stable condition at this time. We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding care provided by Dr. Vosswinkel and the staff at Stony Brook University Medical Center. We ask that all Long Islanders keep our Officers in their thoughts and prayers, and God willing, they will make a full recovery from the horrific incident that took place earlier today."

Neighbors say they had repeatedly complained to police and their homeowner's association about the erratic and creepy behavior of the man who died.

They say that he would follow women, stare at them and make inappropriate remarks.

"He's stalked a couple of girls. Girls have made complaints," neighbor Maria Daume said. "I know my neighbor was just one of the people who got into a confrontation with him, I got into a verbal confrontation with him. That's just the people that I know."

Another resident, Dina Connor, said she felt uncomfortable and in danger around him. She said the suspect would catcall her.

They also suspected him of vandalizing cars. Connor called the management agency Wednesday morning after her tires were slashed. She shared her hunch and got a call from the man's social worker.

"The social worker called me back to do a well visit. I was on the phone with her. I could hear them fighting in the background. She hung up very abruptly," Connor said.

That's when police think the social worker called 911.

The incident is under investigation.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.