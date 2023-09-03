19 pit bull puppies rescued from car on Long Island

19 pit bull puppies were rescued from a car in Wyandanch.

WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) -- Nineteen pit bull puppies are expected to be okay after they were rescued from a car on Long Island.

The puppies were spotted in a car by a Suffolk County police officer overnight while on patrol in Wyandanch. They were in two crates without sufficient air, shelter, food, or water.

Police searched the vehicle and found two loaded guns. They arrested two men from North Carolina.

A two-year-old child was also with them. The toddler is now in protective custody.

ALSO READ | Questions over NYC's aging infrastructure reveal troubling answers following water main break

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.