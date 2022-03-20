Police shoot suspect inside Long Island home after they say he threatened them with knife

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11662255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have released new photos of the woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries.

COPIAGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a police detective shot a suspect on Saturday afternoon in Suffolk County.Nassau County Detectives were interviewing the man at his home in Copiague about an incident that occurred in Nassau County when they say he threatened them with a knife.A detective pulled a gun and shot the suspect. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.Suffolk County Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.----------