Police shoot suspect inside Long Island home after they say he threatened them with knife

Nassau County Detectives were interviewing the man at his home in Copiague about an incident that occurred in Nassau County when they say he threatened them with a knife.
A detective pulled a gun and shot the suspect. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
Suffolk County Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
ALSO READ | New photos show suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip