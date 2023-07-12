Postal workers protest on Long Island, allege mistreatment from supervisors

Dozens of postal workers protested on Long Island Wednesday against what they call a toxic work environment. Chantee Lans has the story.

Workers from as far away as Massachusetts traveled to Melville to rally for better treatment by management towards staff and new hires.

"We are here to send management in the New York Postal District Number 2 here on Long Island a clear message that the zero-tolerance policy throughout the postal service not only pertains to craft union members, it pertains to management too," Long Island New York Area Local American Postal Workers Union 3251 President Peter Furgiuele said.

In one incident, a worker who is part of union leadership claims a supervisor tried to assault her.

"On May 5, 2023 a labor relations specialist from the New York Two District physically lunged at me with her hand raised to hit me," Union Vice President Michelle Nadeau said. "The United States Postal Service has a zero-tolerance policy. They do not treat managers the same way as they do postal employees."

Eyewitness News has reached out the Postal Service and is awaiting comment.

Another problem the workers say they want addressed is high turnover.

"We want our workers to be treated fairly, with respect and dignity. Nobody should have to come to work and get screamed at, cursed at," Peter Corradi, National Business Agent with the American Postal Workers Union, said.

"We are dedicated essential workers. We deliver the mail everyday. We work the windows, we want to provide a service. And all we want is dignity and respect in doing that," APWU Northeast Regional Coordinator Tiffany Foster said.

The union represents 180 post offices on Long Island.

