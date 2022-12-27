Shoppers sent running during gunshot scare at Roosevelt Field Mall

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- There were some frightening moments on Monday night at Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island when some people thought they heard gunshots.

Shoppers were sent running during the chaos.

Police say there were no shots fired - just some kind of disturbance with some chairs knocked over.

