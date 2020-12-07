Be Kind: Long Island Zoom Santa keeping holiday spirit alive

By Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- Santa is trading in his sleigh for a laptop to bring holiday cheer online.

Zaino's Nursery in Nassau County brings Santa Claus every year as a special treat for children and families in Westbury.

However, with COVID restrictions in place, the gardening center came up with a way to keep the holiday spirit alive remotely.

All families have to do is set up an appointment to have a one-on-one zoom visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

And this Santa will know if kids have been naughty or nice.

The Santa Zoom visits with Zaino's Nursery are free of charge. CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

