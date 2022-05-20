How much are your taxes? Check out our Long Island school tax database

The vast majority of budgets approved will increase tax levies next year, which most likely will translate to higher property taxes in those districts.
School districts across Long Island received record state aid for the next school year, but only a few school districts managed to put together a budget with a zero tax levy.
Five districts managed to lower their tax levies and 17 kept it the same.
Eyewitness News found that many school districts are using the record state aid to hire additional social workers to help the high number of young people suffering from anxiety and depression since the onset of the pandemic. New York Governor Kathy Hochul had said that the aid should be used for that reason.
Sixty-three school districts saw a reduction in the number of students enrolling.
The planned median spending per pupil is $34,976.
What to see how your district compares? Check out Channel 7's interactive database here: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/aB8xh/6/
