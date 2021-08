PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Did you know all rescue dogs are Leos? At least according to North Shore Animal League of America, which years ago designated August 1, 'Dog-ust 1st,' the universal birthday for shelter pups, since their real birthdays are often a mystery.The organization threw a big birthday bash on Sunday at its Port Washington campus for potential adopters and dogs waiting to move into their forever homes.The dogs enjoyed dips in kiddie pools and treats baked by the staff.----------