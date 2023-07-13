Police investigating after skeletal remains found in Suffolk County

Skeletal remains were found off the Southern State Parkway in Islip.

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in Islip after state police responded to a call of skeletal remains.

New York State Police responded Thursday at 7:15 a.m. to the call in Suffolk County.

The remains were located in a wooded area found off the Southern State Parkway near exit 40.

A driver got off the ramp to the Robert Moses State Parkway and pulled over when something caught his eye. The individual believed he saw human remains and called 911.

Authorities say it is too early to determine if the remains are human or if any criminality was involved.

Early examination of the remains will be conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Both the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Forensic Identification Unit responded to the scene as well.

Few other details surrounding the circumstances of the skeletal remains were released.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

