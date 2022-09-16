Judge orders popular Long Island sloth exhibit to close

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A judge has ordered a sloth exhibit on Long Island to close immediately.

The exhibit, located in Ronkonkoma, has proven quite popular - but it lacks the necessary permits.

Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter released a statement saying,

"The Town of Islip is pleased that the Judge ruled in our favor, to ensure that no business operates illegally in the Town of Islip. This ruling sends the right message to all those that abide by the law."

Another hearing is set for October 6.

