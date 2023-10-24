It is not clear what type of boat they were on or why it sank.

Body of 1 of 2 missing boaters recovered after vessel sinks in the Long Island Sound

WESPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- The body of one of two missing boaters was found Monday after a boat sank in the Long Island Sound in Westport, Connecticut.

Three people on the boat were rescued near Cockenoe Island on Sunday.

A boater spotted one of them standing on a buoy around 4 p.m.

Video in the media player above is from a previous report.

The search continued Monday for two boaters who remained missing.

Around 11:30 a.m. Westport Police Marine Division located the sunken boat.

Several hours later, a body was recovered from the water about 3 miles northeast of the boat.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Juan Gabriel Valle Pineda of Spring Valley, New York.

The search for the second missing boater was suspended as of 9 p.m. Monday.

It's not clear yet why the boat sank.

