Long Island nurse fatally stabbed after finishing up shift

Sandra McIntosh, 46, was picked up in her own car by her ex-boyfriend at Stony Brook Hospital around 7:30 p.m. He reportedly said he was picking up items at McIntosh's place, according to the victim's sister.
McIntosh was then taken to a wooded area in Holtsville and stabbed to death.
McIntosh's sister says the ex-boyfriend took her car, a Lexus RX350 white SUV.
He then fled the scene.
