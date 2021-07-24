Long Island nurse fatally stabbed after finishing up shift

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10906104" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.

HOLTSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A nurse was fatally stabbed after finishing her shift on Thursday night.Sandra McIntosh, 46, was picked up in her own car by her ex-boyfriend at Stony Brook Hospital around 7:30 p.m. He reportedly said he was picking up items at McIntosh's place, according to the victim's sister.McIntosh was then taken to a wooded area in Holtsville and stabbed to death.McIntosh's sister says the ex-boyfriend took her car, a Lexus RX350 white SUV.He then fled the scene.----------