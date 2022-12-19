  • Watch Now
Teen stabbed during altercation at Uniondale High School

ByEyewitness News
Monday, December 19, 2022 10:12PM
UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenager was stabbed during an altercation at a high school on Long Island on Monday.

It happened at Uniondale High School just before 3 p.m.

Emergency responders took the 17-year-old victim t the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy tried to flee the scene, but police caught him.

