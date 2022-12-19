Teen stabbed during altercation at Uniondale High School

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenager was stabbed during an altercation at a high school on Long Island on Monday.
It happened at Uniondale High School just before 3 p.m.
Emergency responders took the 17-year-old victim t the hospital in serious condition.
The suspect, a 15-year-old boy tried to flee the scene, but police caught him.
