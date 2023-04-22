Man arrested for possessing stolen rifle on Long Island

LAKEVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Police say officers found a man holding a rifle early Saturday morning in a yard in Lakeview.

According to police, the officers responded to a burglary in progress call on Thrush Avenue just after midnight - that is when they say they encountered Kevin Mackey.

Police say Mackey was holding the rifle and followed commands to get to the ground.

Officers discovered there was no burglary happening, but they realized the rifle was stolen.

Mackey now faces theft and drug charges.

No injuries were reported.

