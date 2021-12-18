Society

U.S. Air Force member surprises wife at college graduation on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- It took just a second for things to add up when a Stony Brook graduate received her diploma Friday in math.

Alyssa O'Hara's husband, Justin was there to greet her with flowers and a giant hug.

He is a member of the Air Force, stationed in Alaska, but he spent the last two months figuring out a way to be there in person.



The couple last saw each other over the summer.

