Police fatally shoot man who lunged at them with swords on Long Island

ELWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect.

Officers tasered Alan Weber, 54, inside his home in Elwood. However, the shock failed to stop him and he was seen lunging at the officers while holding two swords and wearing a fencing mask.

Surveillance video shows the officers fired seven shots.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is still investigating.

