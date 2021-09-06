Religion & Spirituality

Building that was Long Island's first synagogue now holds historical marker

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Building that was Long Island's first synagogue now has historical marker

SETAUKET, Long Island (WABC) -- A former synagogue with deep roots in Suffolk County now holds a historic designation.

The building that was once a synagogue was recognized on Sunday with a historical marker on Main Street in Setauket.

The building was the first synagogue built on Long Island.



Its history dates back 125 years to September 1896 - that is when the congregation was incorporated on the north shore.

ALSO READ | NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens apartment building where family died
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released video showing officers wading into floodwater inside a Queens building as they attempted to rescue a family that lived inside.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityeast setauketsuffolk countyreligionsynagoguehistory
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man rescued after plunging 25 feet down storm drain
Video: NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building
Woman falls on the tracks after violently attacked at Union Square
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs request for Major Disaster Declaration
Hundreds of books ruined after Ida causes extensive damage at library
Expert warns NYC not prepared for future extreme rainfall, flooding
AccuWeather: Warm, sunny Labor Day
Show More
Man arrested for setting fire to ticket booth at 18th Avenue Feast
Parade held in NJ to honor first responders who died on 9/11
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
8.9 million people to lose all federal unemployment benefits Monday
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
More TOP STORIES News