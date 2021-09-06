Building that was Long Island's first synagogue now holds historical marker

The building that was once a synagogue was recognized on Sunday with a historical marker on Main Street in Setauket.
The building was the first synagogue built on Long Island.
Its history dates back 125 years to September 1896 - that is when the congregation was incorporated on the north shore.
