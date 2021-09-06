Building that was Long Island's first synagogue now holds historical marker

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11001453" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD released video showing officers wading into floodwater inside a Queens building as they attempted to rescue a family that lived inside.

SETAUKET, Long Island (WABC) -- A former synagogue with deep roots in Suffolk County now holds a historic designation.The building that was once a synagogue was recognized on Sunday with a historical marker on Main Street in Setauket.The building was the first synagogue built on Long Island.Its history dates back 125 years to September 1896 - that is when the congregation was incorporated on the north shore.----------