Crews searching for boater who fell overboard in waters off Long Island

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Crews are searching for a boater who fell overboard in the waters off Long Island.

The boater was on a 22-foot-long speed boat alone when he tumbled into the Great South Bay around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police are not releasing the man's name but say he is 28 years old.

There are no details at this point on how or why he fell off the boat.

ALSO READ | Subway chokehold: Friend of Jordan Neely speaks out

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.