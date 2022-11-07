Driver charged in Sunrise Highway wrong-way crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver on Long Island is charged with manslaughter and DWI after a wrong-way crash on Sunrise Highway that left one man dead and three others injured.

Police say his SUV crossed into oncoming traffic early Sunday morning in Massapequa Park and crashed head-on into a Honda Civic.

A 24-year-old male passenger in the Civic was killed and its 28-year-old driver was injured.

The 29-year-old male passenger in the SUV is in critical condition.

The driver, identified as Juan Deleon Collado, 29, of Freeport, was also taken to the hospital for injuries and is in police custody.

ALSO READ | Threat to NJ synagogues 'mitigated' as FBI identifies 'source of threat'

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.