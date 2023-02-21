Long Island police in Bay Shore searching for stolen WWI-era machine gun worth $20K

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island law enforcement is seeking the public's help to identify the people who stole an antique relic from the 20th century.

The MG 08 machine gun dating back to the World War I era was swiped from the roof of the Bay Shore Marine Corps. League Detachment this past month. The theft was reported on Feb. 18.

Although the gun is inoperable, it is said to be worth approximately $20,000, making the theft a grand larceny-level offense.

Suffolk County Crimes Stoppers will offer a cash reward for information that will help lead to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. People can also get in touch with law enforcement through the P3 Tips mobile app found in both the App Store and Google Play Store, or by submitting information online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

