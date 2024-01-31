Lore combines unique Indian flavors in Park Slope, Brooklyn | Neighborhood Eats

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to Lore in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

When Jay Kumar opened Lore almost two years ago, he wanted to take his 30 years of restaurant experience from around the world and infuse a blend of unique flavors.

It has turned into a beloved neighborhood spot, embraced by the community.

Lore is participating in Restaurant Week which runs through Sunday.

It's $45 for three courses, including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and vegan options, and a choice between two desserts.

Their amazing jerk chicken is on the menu.

"Lore is a part of Mangalore, where I come from, Lore. And there's also storytelling about Brooklyn, about where I've been," Kumar said. "What I want to give people here is something which has got Indian influences, spices, but combining that with the world."

You will find roti, but not like you are used to. They do a roti ravioli with eggplant for an Indian take on Italian food.

As for their famous jerk chicken, "We found an excellent marinade with allspice and thyme and everything and also with ginger, garlic, and some of our spice in there," he said. "We said we have to smoke it in a different way. So, we smoked the marinated chicken with the chai-soaked applewood."

Kumar said that the "must try" is their dosa.

"I saw my grandmother making the dosas for us before we went to school, you know she used to feed me because I was getting dressed or whatever, she'd come behind me and feed me with it," he said. "It's a little thin crepe which is made of fermented rice and lentils. Crisp on the bottom and soft and spongy inside. And the combination of the masala potatoes, which by the way is my grandmother's recipe which is crazy."

If seafood is what you are looking for, they have a special dish from Mangalore called meen gassi.

"Meen is fish in my local language and gassi is like a curry. So it's made with flavors of curry leaves, coconut, with ginger garlic, chili," he said.

He said one thing that sets them apart is that their employees remember the guests who visit them. They try to give everyone a sense of belonging.

"The community is amazing, they come back and they are like, what are you making new, what's going on? I've never had such a welcome the way I got it over here," Kumar said.

Below, listen and subscribe to the "Mornings @ 10" podcast!

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.