Dog lost for years found in NJ, reunited with family hundreds of miles from their Tennessee home

Daisy the adorable bloodhound was finally reunited with her family from Tennessee after she was found hundreds of miles away in New Jersey.

Reunited and it feels so good!

Daisy, a big and lovable Scent hound, had been lost from her family for years.

The dog had been microchipped, so the Ocean County Animal Facility and members of the Brick Police Department tracked down Daisy's long-lost companions.

Her family, hailing all the way from Tennessee, was notified that she was found hundreds of miles away in New Jersey.

The family hopped in the car and drove 11 hours to their beloved pup.

The dog and the family were reunited, all smiles and slobber, on New Year's Day.

