Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: US government spent $200M on lost ventilators, watchdog group says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The U.S. government is accused of spending $200 million on ventilators around the world - many of which can't be tracked.

That accusation comes from the Government Accountability Office.

According to its report, more than 8,700 ventilators were shipped to 43 countries.

Only a limited number had information on their whereabouts, while 150 went to nations with no new coronavirus cases.

The National Security Council has not responded to the accusations, and the United States Agency for International Development has said it's started to implement a tracking process.

Cuomo announces mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium is in development

Governor Cuomo announced a mass vaccination site is in the works at Yankee Stadium. With a Bronx positivity rate currently at 7.6 percent, the site will be reserved for Bronx residents.

Canada COVID restrictions: Mandatory travel quarantine, flights south suspended in response to new variant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced stricter restrictions on travelers in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus - including making it mandatory for travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada and suspending airline service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30. Trudeau said in addition to the pre-boarding test Canada already requires, the government will be introducing mandatory PCR testing at the airport for people returning to Canada.

NJ has now administered more vaccines than the state's total number of positive test results
New Jersey has now administered more COVID-19 vaccinations than the state's total number of confirmed and presumed positive test results, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. The state has put 724,371 shots in arms while the state has reported 687,269 total positive PCR and antigen test results.

Cardinal Dolan in quarantine
Cardinal Timothy Dolan has cancelled all public appearances, including celebrating 10:15 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, to remain in quarantine after last week having been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Church officials say Dolan has not tested positive, feels fine, and has no symptoms. He will, however, continue to follow health and safety protocols as instructed by medical professionals, as will others on his staff who also had close contact with this individual.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.

