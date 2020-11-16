Society

New York Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions Live Drawing

Live New York Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions drawings
NEW YORK LOTTERY (WABC) -- Watch the New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is streamed on Tuesday and Thursday at 11;00 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America's largest and most profitable, contributing billions of dollars to help support education in New York State.

Revenue is distributed to local school districts by the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education. According to the New York lottery, the formula takes into account both a school district's size and its income level; larger, lower-income school districts receive proportionately larger shares of Lottery school funding.

For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit nylottery.ny.gov..

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynyslottery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
At least 7 hospitalized after lightning strike on NJ beach
Gov. Hochul on 'unprecedented' subway outage: 'The system failed you'
Flash Flood Watch for NYC, Tri-State ahead of Ida's impact
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
40 Con Ed crews join NYC rescue team in Louisiana after Ida damage
Activists work to save iconic Grand Prospect Hall from demolition
Show More
8-year-old boy accidentally kills self while playing with gun
Children with COVID hits second highest mark on record
Some CT districts head back to school with mandates in place
Large whale found dead on the shore in New Jersey
J'Ouvert canceled but some virtual events will go on
More TOP STORIES News