New York Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions Live Drawing

NEW YORK LOTTERY (WABC) -- Watch the New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.
Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
Mega Millions is streamed on Tuesday and Thursday at 11;00 p.m.
The New York Lottery is North America's largest and most profitable, contributing billions of dollars to help support education in New York State.
Revenue is distributed to local school districts by the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education. According to the New York lottery, the formula takes into account both a school district's size and its income level; larger, lower-income school districts receive proportionately larger shares of Lottery school funding.
For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit nylottery.ny.gov..
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.
