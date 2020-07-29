U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for virus, cancels Trump trip

Gohmert, 66, one of the House's most conservative and outspoken members, tested positive at the White House and planned to isolate, according to the aide, who was not authorized to publicly discuss Gohmert's test result and spoke on condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear where Gohmert was after he left the White House.
SEE ALSO: California doctor calls week working in Texas hospital hardest of his career
An eight-term lawmaker, Gohmert is often seen without wearing a mask. He participated in the House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General William Barr testified. Before the hearing, Gohmert was seen approaching the meeting room a few feet behind Barr, with neither man wearing a mask.
Gohmert also voted Tuesday on the House floor.
He is at least the 10th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
RELATED:
COVID-19 deaths taking a devastating toll on nursing homes
Vaccine 101: What you need to know about possible COVID vaccine