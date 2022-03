Hero Queens pizzeria owner, dad stabbed while breaking up robbery

EMBED >More News Videos A 60-year-old employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.

#Elmhurst heroes:

Local Military veteran and pizzeria owner Louie was working behind the counter at Louie’s pizza when he and his father witnessed an elderly woman being robbed outside. Without hesitation, they jumped into action to help and were stabbed in the process. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CB42vjTsVH — NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) March 28, 2022

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A pizzeria owner and his son are being hailed as heroes after jumping into action to stop a robbery in Queens, though both were stabbed in the process.Police say a 61-year-old woman was pushing a grocery cart outside Louie's Pizza on Baxter Avenue in Elmhurst when she was attacked by three men just before 9 p.m. Saturday.Pizzeria owner Louie Suljovic, a 38-year-old military veteran, was working behind the counter with his 68-year-old father when they noticed the commotion outside.Without hesitation, the two men jumped into action to help.Both were stabbed, with Suljovic suffering a punctured lung and his father stabbed nine times in the back.Police arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested two of the attackers while also providing medical attention to the victims.Both men and the elderly woman are recovering.Robert Whack, 30, is charged with robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, while 18-year-old 18 year old Supreme Gooding is charged with robbery, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.The third assailant remains on the loose.During the pandemic, Louie's remained open and donated meals to Elmhurst Hospital staff and first responders."He and his father are among the very best New York has to offer," police said in a Twitter post. "We thank them for their bravery and wish them a speedy recovery." GoFundMe page set up to help pay for medical expenses has raised more than $42,000 as of Tuesday morning.The pizzeria remains closed.----------