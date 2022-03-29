Hero Queens pizzeria owner, dad stabbed while breaking up robbery

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A pizzeria owner and his son are being hailed as heroes after jumping into action to stop a robbery in Queens, though both were stabbed in the process.

Police say a 61-year-old woman was pushing a grocery cart outside Louie's Pizza on Baxter Avenue in Elmhurst when she was attacked by three men just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Pizzeria owner Louie Suljovic, a 38-year-old military veteran, was working behind the counter with his 68-year-old father when they noticed the commotion outside.

Without hesitation, the two men jumped into action to help.

ALSO READ | 60-year-old owner shot in head inside Queens pawn shop
EMBED More News Videos

A 60-year-old employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.


Both were stabbed, with Suljovic suffering a punctured lung and his father stabbed nine times in the back.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested two of the attackers while also providing medical attention to the victims.

Both men and the elderly woman are recovering.

Robert Whack, 30, is charged with robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, while 18-year-old 18 year old Supreme Gooding is charged with robbery, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The third assailant remains on the loose.

During the pandemic, Louie's remained open and donated meals to Elmhurst Hospital staff and first responders.

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.


"He and his father are among the very best New York has to offer," police said in a Twitter post. "We thank them for their bravery and wish them a speedy recovery."

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for medical expenses has raised more than $42,000 as of Tuesday morning.

The pizzeria remains closed.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstqueensnew york cityherorobberypizzastabbingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC begins removing homeless encampments
Homeless taking over NYC apartment building stairwell
Man critical after being beaten and robbed inside Midtown McDonald's
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
New video of car involved in fatal road rage stabbing in Bronx
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
Show More
AccuWeather: Brisk, still cold
Dog rescued from river as storm douses California
Man critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Police looking for man who sexually assaulted woman jogging at Pier 40
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
More TOP STORIES News