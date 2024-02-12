Researchers use new imaging technique for breast cancer screening: Study

A new imaging technique could offer more accurate and less invasive breast cancer diagnoses.

It's called Low Dose Positron Emission Mammography or PEM and it's designed to deliver a radiation dose comparable to that of traditional mammography without the need for breast compression.

It uses injectable radioactive material to see breast cancer and knows the extent of tissue invasion.

Mammography is still the gold standard for breast cancer screening, but it does not work as well on dense breast tissue.

People with dense breast tissue often require additional breast imaging, often MRI scans, after mammography.

In a pilot study, Canadian researchers used the new technology and found that it returned fewer false-positive results than MRI scans.

Larger clinical trials are needed, but if successful, experts say PEMs could significantly lessen the emotional distress associated with false positives and lead to a drop in unnecessary biopsies and treatments.

