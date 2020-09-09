New York city cutting ties with hotel housing homeless amid public outcry

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- After months of controversy, a hotel on the Upper West Side will no longer house homeless New Yorkers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Department of Homeless Services said the city will cease all operations at the Lucerne hotel, as well as another one in Queens. Residents will be relocated to alternate shelters.
Thousands of homeless people were being housed in hotels on the Upper West Side of Manhattan amid the coronavirus pandemic, over worries of the threat COVID-19 causes for residents in shelters.
RELATED | Manhattan homeless hotel causing concern for nearby residents
Residents had previously said that the influx of homeless people in their neighborhood was ruining the quality of life on the Upper West Side.
John Leach has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, and he and others are providing video and photos of men obviously intoxicated, another sound asleep on the street. And they say urinating in public is common.
"I feel sorry for them, but this is not a rehabilitation thing," he said. "These guys are like anarchists, homeless. They drink, throw bottles on the ground."
Attorney Randy Mastro spoke out Tuesday on behalf of the West Side Community Organization and said they appreciate the city is taking action to "address the chaos that reached a crisis point over the past several weeks when the city relocated hundreds of homeless individuals into the Lucerne Hotel, many of whom suffered from mental illness, addiction and other serious problems."
RELATED | Upper West Side residents furious, considering suing city over homeless increase
He said it is a huge step forward for all concerned and said the city has further committed to cease using the Hotel Belleclaire for such housing in the next wave of closures.
"While there is still more work to be done to repair the damage to this neighborhood and to address the many homeless individuals still left adrift at other SRO hotels, we are gratified that the community is being heard and concrete action is being taken to remedy this tragic situation," Mastro said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services released the following statement:
"As we have said, our use of commercial hotels to combat COVID is temporary, and as part of our effort to continually review and streamline the footprint of our shelter locations, while always ensuring effective provision of services, we're beginning to relocate individuals from several commercial hotel locations to alternative non-congregate shelter locations, where we can continue to implement social distancing and provide isolation. With more than 60 commercial hotel locations utilized to combat COVID and protect our clients from this virus over the past nearly six months, these actions will begin to reduce that footprint where we can-and we are continuing to closely monitor health indicators with DOH, to determine when and how all of our clients who are residing in these temporary emergency hotel relocation sites citywide can safely return to shelter."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
New York city cutting ties with hotel housing homeless amid public outcry
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More