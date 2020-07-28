Health & Fitness

Manhattan homeless hotel causing concern for nearby residents

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some neighbors are concerned about a homeless shelter being set up at a hotel on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Hundreds of homeless men are now living in the Lucerne Hotel on Amsterdam and 79th Street.

They were bused from downtown to the hotel as the city tries to lower the population at two men's shelters in the East Village.

It was a move prompted by a desire to protect those residents from the coronavirus.

RELATED | NYC neighbors surprised to learn at least 139 city hotels are now homeless shelters

However, many neighbors of the Upper West Side hotel hotel say they weren't told about the city's action until just days ago.

"So within two months, they brought over 600 people into this neighborhood without an impact study, without anybody's input," a local resident said.

The nonprofit 'Project Renewal' says the homeless guests will have daily wellness checks and be required to wear masks.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessupper west sidemanhattannew york citycoronavirus new york cityshelterhotelhomelesscoronavirusupper west sidemanhattan newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 kids from Virginia abducted by parents in the Bronx
Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead in Maine: Officials
11 firefighters injured battling New Jersey house fire
Video shows gunman open fire inside NYC deli
More than 700 attend NJ Airbnb party, ignore social distancing
2 teens shot dead while playing basketball in NYC park
Lifeguard says shark bigger than him as Long Island beaches close
Show More
COVID NY: Rat infestation has NY residents on high alert
AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave continues, Tuesday PM storms possible
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, 'Live' team remember Regis Philbin
Homeless man arrested for attempted rape in Queens park
7OYS goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
More TOP STORIES News