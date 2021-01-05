Society

Court rules homeless men living at Upper West Side Lucerne Hotel can stay

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than 200 homeless men living at the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side can stay for several more months, per an appellate court ruling Tuesday afternoon.

A lawyer representing the men of the Lucerne said they will remain at the hotel for at least another five months.


He also hinted it could become a permanent facility.

ALSO READ: Gov. Cuomo: New COVID variant found in man who works at NY jewelry store
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the first reported case of the highly contagious COVID variant in New York and what the state is doing to ramp up vaccinations.



He said if the men want to leave, the city won't keep them there against their will.

"This is a HUGE win for the men of the Lucerne and for homeless residents throughout the City," attorney Michael Hiller said.

Back in December, a judge granted the men an interim stay order until the court could hear the appeal.


The city is accused of abusing emergency authority to create a new permanent shelter and misleading the community board.
Several men from the hotel have filed a motion and claim that the move would irreparably harm them and disrupt their mental health and substance abuse recovery programs if they are moved for the fourth time since March.

TRENDING | Bright blue UFO seen crashing into ocean near Hawaii prompts calls to 911, FAA
EMBED More News Videos

An unidentified flying object spotted in Hawaii caught enough people's attention to get the Federal Aviation Administration involved.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidemanhattannew york cityshelterwall streethotelhomelesscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in hoax device incident at NYC mall surrenders to police
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Some NYC schools go fully remote amid COVID uptick
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
Show More
COVID Live Updates: FDA will not approve cutting vaccine doses
Mistake allows private school employees access to vaccine
Mayor de Blasio asks for vaccine flexibility from state, feds
Citing COVID variant in NY, mayor calls for UK travel ban
NJ police department getting bodycams as part of pilot program
More TOP STORIES News