Court rules homeless men living at Upper West Side Lucerne Hotel can stay

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than 200 homeless men living at the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side can stay for several more months, per an appellate court ruling Tuesday afternoon.A lawyer representing the men of the Lucerne said they will remain at the hotel for at least another five months.He also hinted it could become a permanent facility.He said if the men want to leave, the city won't keep them there against their will."This is a HUGE win for the men of the Lucerne and for homeless residents throughout the City," attorney Michael Hiller said.Back in December, a judge granted the men an interim stay order until the court could hear the appeal.The city is accused of abusing emergency authority to create a new permanent shelter and misleading the community board.Several men from the hotel have filed a motion and claim that the move would irreparably harm them and disrupt their mental health and substance abuse recovery programs if they are moved for the fourth time since March.----------