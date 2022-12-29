Lucy the Elephant, nation's oldest roadside attraction, restored for $2.4M at Jersey Shore

"She looks incredible," said Executive Director Richard Helfant. "We were very busy yesterday with all the excitement. It has been a long, long 15 months."

MARGATE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Jersey Shore landmark had a grand unveiling after undergoing a 15-month long exterior restoration.

Lucy the Elephant in Margate had her metal skin replaced. It cost $2.4 million to restore the 65-foot elephant.

Officials say the metal skin had degraded beyond repair before the restoration. The process of fixing her up had some hiccups, doubling in time and budget.

Lucy the Elephant is the oldest roadside attraction in the U.S. and is designated a national historic landmark.

The restoration was unveiled on Wednesday night.

