Miracle kidney match leads to Connecticut couple's home getting burglarized

BRIGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut couple's home was burglarized during a life-saving kidney donation after they believe the perpetrators saw their plans on social media and targeted them.Luis Montanez is still recovering after his fiancé Cesar Larrea gave him his kidney just days ago, and while both were in the hospital, they are convinced someone who'd seen their posts about the miracle of their kidney match broke into their Bridgeport house."We think it was somebody on social media or watching our house before surgery," Larrea said. "They knew we weren't going to be here and took advantage."The bathroom window was broken, and more than $2,000 worth of cash, gaming equipment, and clothing were taken."Our main concern was our animals," Larrea said. "We have a dog, two ferrets, and a fish."Friends setup a GoFundMe page, and the couple is trying to focus on healing -- ever thankful they were a match."I knew I was a match before we even got tested," Larrea said. "I knew in my heart."The odds that even siblings would be a match for a kidney donation are one in four, so this was really remarkable."I was transplanted just two days ago," Montanez said in a video post-surgery. "So lovely my fiancé has given me the gift of life."And Larrea wants people to know that strangers have turned a scary time into something truly positive."Unbelievable how overwhelmed," he said. "Everyone, even people who don't know us, are trying to help us get our belongings back."And for that, they say thank you -- and that their wedding is planned for next year.----------