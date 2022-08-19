The viral Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag from TikTok has a sister and it's only $48

You've probably seen the viral Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag all over your 'For You Page' on TikTok. Popular for its easy-access exterior pocket, this bag quickly sold out after its debut and it's still a challenge to get your hand on one. However, in the meantime, we've found the perfect alternative: Lululemon's Dual Pouch Wristlet.

With a price tag of $48, the brand's curved wristlet is made for everyday wear and features two large pockets equipped for cards, cash, and other daily essentials alongside a hidden phone slot down the middle. Its water-repellent fabric helps keep valuables dry and protected in various weather conditions and the removable wrist strap lets you go hands-free or easily clip to a keychain.

It's available in four trendy colors (trench, ancient copper, pink pastel, and black/gold) and can be worn with both casual and professional attire. Make sure to snag one of these dual pouch wristlets before they're gone.

Lululemon Curved Wristlet (Trench) - $48

Don't want your wristlet to stand out? This warm beige color is designed to blend into everyday wear.

Image credit: Lululemon

Lululemon Curved Wristlet (Ancient Copper)- $48

Prepare for fall with this copper wristlet that'll match perfectly with your pumpkin spice latte.

Image credit: Lululemon

Lululemon Curved Wristlet (Pink Pastel)- $48

Hop on the Barbiecore trend with this dual pouched wristlet to store your cards, lipsticks, and spare change.

Image credit: Lululemon

Lululemon Curved Wristlet (Black/Gold) - $48

You can't go wrong with a classic black and gold wristlet like this one for errands and special occasions.

Image credit: Lululemon

