Lucy Yang shares her mother's dumpling recipe for Lunar New Year

ABC7NY's own Lucy Yang shares her late mother's dumpling recipe in honor of the Lunar New Year.

NEW YORK CITY -- Lunar New Year is filled with family traditions celebrating culture and of course, good food.

And for many who celebrate, dumplings are a must-have favorite.

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang shared her late mother's dumpling recipe.

Lucy's Mom's Dumplings

You will need:

2 pounds of ground protein (you can use any combination of chicken, shrimp, or pork)

1/2 cup of water

1/2 cup of eggs

Carrots, finely chopped

Napa cabbage, finely chopped

Onion, minced

Sesame seed oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Wide pan with lid

How to make dumplings:

1. Put finely chopped cabbage in a container with salt and wait a few minutes for water to drain out of the leaves. Squeeze out excess water by hand and set it aside in a dry container.

2. Mix ground protein and water a little at a time until fully incorporated.

3. Add in eggs, carrots, Napa cabbage, onion, sesame seed oil, and salt and pepper taste. Stir well to combine.

4. Place a small amount of mixture into dumpling wrappers and pinch along the edge to close. Practice your folding technique to get the perfect crimps!

5. Add dumplings to the pan and cook until the underside is crispy.

6. Then add a small amount of water to the bottom and cover with a tight-fitting lid until cooked through.

Join us this Sunday for our half-hour Lunar New Year special, looking at what it means to the Asian community and the traditions that make it so special.

The special starts at 12:30 p.m. followed by live coverage of the Lunar New Year parade through Chinatown, at 1:00 pm.

Watch both wherever you stream ABC 7, New York.

