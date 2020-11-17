Man wanted in attempted luring of 5-year-old girl on Long Island

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- A search is underway for the man behind a luring attempt on Long Island.Police say a 5-year-old girl was at Maple Avenue in Westbury just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday when the man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her in his direction several times.She was able to break free and run to her parents.Investigators say the man was seen getting into a black car with two women before leaving the scene.He was described as being in his 50s or early 60s with a slight limp.No injuries were reported, and the investigation is active and ongoing.Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------