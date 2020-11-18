Man apparently mistook girl for granddaughter in Long Island luring

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say they have located a man wanted in an attempted luring on Long Island, and no charges will be filed.
A 5-year-old girl was at Maple Avenue in Westbury just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her in his direction several times.
She was able to break free and run to her parents.
The incident happened outside St. Brigid's school after one mass had ended and another was set to begin.
Police said the man didn't run away. He and two women attended the next mass at church.
Surveillance cameras captured several images of them entering and leaving the service at a leisurely pace.
Police say the man's family later came forward. They say he's in his 70's, partially blind, and thought the girl was his own granddaughter. It's also believed he may have the onset of dementia.
As a result, Nassau County Police say that no charges will be filed against him.
