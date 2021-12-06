Ossining police search for sexual predators in string of luring incidents

By Eyewitness News
OSSINING, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police in the Westchester County village of Ossining are urging people to be on high alert after sexual predators targeted three children.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man last Wednesday for two separate times he exposed himself to children.


A judge released him on his own recognizance.

On Thursday, a man tried to lure a child walking home from school on Croton Avenue into his car.

The man told the child that a parent had sent him to pick up the child. The child ran home to tell an adult.

In response, officers are increasing their presence at schools during arrival and dismissal times.

Police also said on social media, "We're also seeking partnership from all the moms, dads, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, and neighbors. As you travel to school with your children or on your way home, keep an eye out for all the walkers. If you see something unusual, call the police immediately. Together, we'll keep our kids safe."




Police are also asking people or businesses on Croton Avenue between Roosevelt School and Dale Avenue with security cameras that might capture the sidewalk to partner with them.

People who want to help can call detectives at (914)941-4099 to talk about whether their security system might be helpful to protect the children of Ossining.

