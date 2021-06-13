Lyft driver struck, killed by suspected drunken driver in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Lyft driver killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens crash

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A Lyft driver was killed by an alleged drunken driver in a crash Sunday morning in Queens, police say.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Fresh Pond Road and Elliott Avenue in Maspeth.

Police say the driver ran a red light and T-boned the livery driver. Surveillance video showed the impact of the crash.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to Wyckoff Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His passenger also suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say Erik Chimborazo, the 22-year-old alleged drunken driver, left the scene on foot, but later returned and was arrested.

He was taken into custody and removed to NYC Health + Hospital / Elmhurst for evaluation.

He was later charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without inspection, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired).

Neighbors reacted after hearing about the crash.

"It sounded like a car crashed into a parked car," resident Mike Boyle said. "It didn't sound like a thing at high speed to me, and I was surprised when I saw what happened."

The identity of the Lyft driver has not been released.

ALSO READ: 'Oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth': Lobster diver describes being swallowed by humpback
EMBED More News Videos

A lobster diver told WCVB about his near-death experience inside a humpback whale's mouth off Cape Cod.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maspethqueensnew york cityhit and runnypdlyftdrunk driving deathdrunk drivingdriver killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Naftali Bennett becomes Israel PM, ending Netanyahu's rule
Woman sitting on bench robbed, punched in Central Park
Beloved therapy dog found after carjacking in Brooklyn
European-style flower show blooms throughout Meatpacking District
Police officer, paramedics help woman deliver baby inside Long Island home
Nearly 17k cast ballots on day 1 of NYC early primary voting
Video shows violent fight, slashing outside NYC deli
Show More
AccuWeather: Some sun
Washington Square Park continues to see violence even with curfews
Pooches compete for Westminster dog show's top prize tonight
$8,000 worth of illegal fireworks seized, 4 arrested in NYC
Mother throws children out window and then jumps
More TOP STORIES News