Lyft driver struck, killed by suspected drunken driver in Queens

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Fresh Pond Road and Elliott Avenue in Maspeth.
Police say the driver ran a red light and T-boned the livery driver. Surveillance video showed the impact of the crash.
The 47-year-old victim was taken to Wyckoff Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His passenger also suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say Erik Chimborazo, the 22-year-old alleged drunken driver, left the scene on foot, but later returned and was arrested.
He was taken into custody and removed to NYC Health + Hospital / Elmhurst for evaluation.
He was later charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without inspection, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired).
Neighbors reacted after hearing about the crash.
"It sounded like a car crashed into a parked car," resident Mike Boyle said. "It didn't sound like a thing at high speed to me, and I was surprised when I saw what happened."
The identity of the Lyft driver has not been released.
