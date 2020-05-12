Coronavirus News: Lynbrook High School's virtual choir touching hearts

coronavirus long island

Lynbrook High School's virtual choir touching hearts

LYNBROOK, Nassau County (WABC) -- We may be in the middle of a pandemic, and school is closed in Lynbrook, but music is bringing students and the community together.

As virtual choirs go, this one is so good, Eyewitness News just had to meet some of them.

"Music is such a unifying force, especially at a time like this," said Brennan O'Grady, a Lynbrook High School senior.

"To be able to bring a little bit of joy into people's day, I think is really important," said Kara Vito, a Lynbrook High School senior.

From their musical moments together, to the solos, and even art students saying thank you. They left no one out: "bank cashiers, sanitation workers, first responders, journalists," students said.

"So many of them mention being brought to tears," said Barry Wyner, Lynbrook Chorus Director. "I think it just goes to show how much people missed music."

Chorus, in particular, is a subject in school that involves students standing so close together. Lynbrook is one of many districts working hard to overcome that.

They say they have more songs planned.

Although the lyrics to "Stand by Me" capture the fact that there are many ways to stand by each other, if not physically, then emotionally.

