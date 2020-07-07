Coronavirus

EPA approves 2 Lysol disinfectants tested to kill novel coronavirus on surfaces

The Environmental Protection Agency has begun to approve surface disinfectants specifically proven to kill SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, in laboratory testing.

The agency announced Monday that two products, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, were both approved last week. Lysol said in a news release that Lysol Disinfectant Spray "was found to kill the virus at two minutes of use."

EPA in March released a list of disinfectant products approved for use against COVID-19 on surfaces, including multiple products from brands such as Clorox and Lysol. To make that list, companies had to demonstrate their products are effective against viruses that are even "harder to kill" than the novel coronavirus.

The two Lysol products named Monday are the first to be tested directly against SARS-CoV-2. EPA said it expects to approve additional products in the coming weeks.

"EPA is committed to identifying new tools and providing accurate and up-to-date information to help the American public protect themselves and their families from the novel coronavirus," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a news release. "EPA's review of products tested against this virus marks an important milestone in President Trump's all-of-government approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19."

"Hygiene is both the foundation of health and essential in preventing the spread of illness-causing germs," said Rahul Kadyan of Lysol parent company RB. "The EPA's approval recognizes that using Lysol Disinfectant Spray can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on hard, non-porous surfaces."

The company said it is continuing to test other disinfectant products in its portfolio against the novel coronavirus.

ABC News contributed to this report.
