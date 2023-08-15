The MTA says the M train will be suspended from August 30 through September 5.

M train track reconstruction to suspend line at end of month

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is a commuter alert for M train riders in New York City.

Service will be suspended starting August 30th for track reconstruction work.

Crews will remove and replace the switches just south of the Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue station.

You can take the M90 shuttle buses for stops between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue. From there customers can connect to the J and Z trains.

F trains will run between Delancey St.-Essex Street and Queens Plaza.

The R trains will make local stops between Queens Plaza and Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

Normal service will resume on September 5th.

ALSO READ: Gilgo Beach murders: Complete timeline of events leading up to Rex Heuermann's arrest

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.