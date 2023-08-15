M train track reconstruction to suspend line at end of month

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is a commuter alert for M train riders in New York City.
Service will be suspended starting August 30th for track reconstruction work.
Crews will remove and replace the switches just south of the Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue station.
You can take the M90 shuttle buses for stops between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue. From there customers can connect to the J and Z trains.
F trains will run between Delancey St.-Essex Street and Queens Plaza.
The R trains will make local stops between Queens Plaza and Forest Hills-71st Avenue.
Normal service will resume on September 5th.
