46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks set to again light up the East River in Manhattan

On Monday, July 4th at approximately 9:25 p.m., Macy's will begin its signature pyrotechnic salute to America.
The show will feature a barrage of dazzling shells and effects.
This year's revelry will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.
"Macy's Fireworks will once again spark joy and captivate millions as together the nation joins in celebration," said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. "Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes and sounds, celebrating America's diverse musical legacy, featuring a selection of genres that have inspired global culture."
The 25-minute spectacle is synchronized to a rousing musical score and will feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes.
New shaped effects that will wow spectators include tall hats, mushrooms, and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces. This year's design will launch on average more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute. A third of the total shells in this year's show will showcase multiple effects bringing more pyrotechnic firepower to the festivities that will span a mile across the East River in a multi-layer presentation, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water's edge.
This year's musical score will showcase the dynamic diversity of America's musical legacy.
Ray Chew, famed musical director for ABC's Dancing with the Stars and the annual NBC broadcast of 2 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, curated the score which features a selection of America's unique musical genres that have inspired and captivated the world. From Jazz and Hip Hop to R&B, Rock and Country music, as well as patriotic standards, the songs that underscore the pyrotechnics in the sky will uplift spirits.
Highlights include "The Star-Spangled Banner" performed by The United States Army Soldiers' Chorus, "Born in the USA," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" featuring Kenny Lattimore and the Community Baptist Church Choir, and "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" performed by The Young People's Chorus of New York City, among other fan favorites.
No Macy's Fireworks show would be complete without a spectacular tribute in light and the signature moment of each spectacle, the Macy's Golden Mile. Showcased to a medley of "My Country Tis of Thee" and "America the Beautiful," thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks have been a New York City tradition since 1976.
On July 4th, Macy's Fireworks may be viewed from the comforts of home and any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River in Midtown. Public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the NYPD.
Official public viewing locations will be announced at a later date for portions of the Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan waterfronts. Spectators are encouraged to check macys.com/fireworks for the most up-to-date viewing information including entry details and marine viewing.
