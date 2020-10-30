Macy's flagship, other stores board up windows ahead of possible election-related demonstrations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7196182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dave Evans has an update on the NYPD's Election Day plan for security.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Amid a growing concern over potential protests and unrests as Election Day nears, crews were spotted boarding up Macy's flagship store in Midtown.The move came after businesses in Midtown were advised to take additional security measures in preparation for the possibility of large-scale demonstrations next week.Suggestions included moving or securing street furniture, trash cans and small planters located at sidewalks and plazas adjacent to storefronts.It was also suggested to ensure the safety of pedestrians near polling locations by allowing more sidewalk space to prevent pedestrians from being pushed into the street.But in a letter to business leaders sent last week, and a follow-up call with top officials, the NYPD stressed the department is better prepared now than when the protests first erupted in late May and early June.Police Commissioner Dermot Shea acknowledged in interviews earlier this week that some businesses may choose to preemptively board up their windows, but said the department is hoping that is a precaution "that is not needed."----------